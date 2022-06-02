Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $246,000 Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 21,052.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 18,947 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 120.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of ESTA opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $2,450,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,177,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,455,724.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,826,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

