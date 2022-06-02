Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $249,000 Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,108,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Stitch Fix by 410.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.73. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.