Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $249,000 Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PAR Technology were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 424,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 209,469 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

PAR Technology stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $991.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

