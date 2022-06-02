Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $251,000 Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 884,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,793,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,047 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 65.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,902,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 1,146,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,129,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 666,938 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

CDE opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

