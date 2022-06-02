Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in C3.ai were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 942.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 533,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 253.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 496,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $14,175,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AI opened at $18.55 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

