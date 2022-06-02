Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eventbrite were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eventbrite by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 211,219 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 25.9% in the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after buying an additional 425,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.84. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 43.17% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

