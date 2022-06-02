Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $236,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,857.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 646,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 209,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 618,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 45,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $653,675.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,565.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,802,997 shares of company stock valued at $136,183,069 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

