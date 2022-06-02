Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $234,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 246,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 65,646 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

GIII stock opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.51.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.