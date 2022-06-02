Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $251,000 Investment in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,991 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

