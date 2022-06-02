Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.48%.

