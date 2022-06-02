Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $89,042.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.52.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

