Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.07.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 46.26%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

