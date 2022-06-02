Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Andersons by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Andersons by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other Andersons news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock worth $3,382,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

