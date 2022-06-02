Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly acquired 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,557.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

