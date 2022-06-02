Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,623 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,624,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 200,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

