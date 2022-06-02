Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 434 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $484,051. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $123.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

