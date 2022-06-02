Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $91.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.35. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

