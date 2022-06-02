Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 7,591 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,679 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.46.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $104,016.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

