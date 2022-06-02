Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,037 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Buckle were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKE opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

BKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

