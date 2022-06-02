Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $231,000 Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coursera by 40.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the third quarter worth $169,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $2,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $290,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,212 shares of company stock worth $4,969,778 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coursera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

