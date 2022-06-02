Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $232,000 Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,047,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

EVOP stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

