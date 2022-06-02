Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $236,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,201.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $100,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $279,784.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,216. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.