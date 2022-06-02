Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $238,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,601,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,771 shares of company stock worth $3,382,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.60. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

