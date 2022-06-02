Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $247,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,810,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 7,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $584,170.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,617. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BANF stock opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.18.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

