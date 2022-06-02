Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 357,365 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,811,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $46,307.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,398 shares of company stock worth $2,791,051. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

