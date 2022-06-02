Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.90%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

