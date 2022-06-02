The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Buckle worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,869,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,614,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Buckle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Buckle had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

BKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

