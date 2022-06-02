The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 268.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Timken worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. Timken had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

