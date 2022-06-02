The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Short Interest Update

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 177,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

York Water stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30. York Water has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.47.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that York Water will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.54%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,884 shares of company stock valued at $119,069 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in York Water by 665.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in York Water by 2,192.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

