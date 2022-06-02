Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 281,358 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 595,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

