Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,101 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plexus by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Plexus by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

