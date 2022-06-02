Todd P. Kelsey Sells 1,101 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.80. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
