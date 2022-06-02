Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.39

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.39 and traded as high as $38.94. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 46,242 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,595,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

