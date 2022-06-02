Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.39

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.39 and traded as high as $38.94. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 46,242 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd.
About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
