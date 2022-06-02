Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Up 0.2%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRFPF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

