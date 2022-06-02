Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101,009 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Triumph Group were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,448,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,610,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 103,604 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Triumph Group by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

