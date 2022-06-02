Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45.

In other Tyme Technologies news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 688,750 shares of company stock valued at $210,969 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 889,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 585,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 405,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

