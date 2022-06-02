UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,033,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 139,124 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

