Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Thomas Louis Saeli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,776.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 million, a P/E ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.37 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

About Ultralife (Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.