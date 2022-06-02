United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 806,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

In other United Bankshares news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

