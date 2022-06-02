Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 617,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 491,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNRV)

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

