Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 617,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 491,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNRV)
