Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,685,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1,086.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 202,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,908,000.
VONE stock opened at $186.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a twelve month low of $173.60 and a twelve month high of $220.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.28.
