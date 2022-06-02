Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 1,915.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Shares of VTWV opened at $132.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund has a 12-month low of $121.62 and a 12-month high of $156.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.