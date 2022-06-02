Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Varex Imaging worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 38.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at $1,232,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

VREX stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $887.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

