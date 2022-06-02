Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.11. Vaso shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 261,709 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07.
Vaso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VASO)
