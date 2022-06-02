Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 8% After Analyst Downgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) fell 8% during trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.11. 292,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,865,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 482,962 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $2,451,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vertiv by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,613,000 after buying an additional 306,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,034.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

