Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,548,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 255.24%.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,525,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,459,994.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,948,024. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

