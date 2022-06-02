Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Position Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 317.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,654,000 after buying an additional 487,776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,720,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 178,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

