Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 437.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 46,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 178,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 8,758.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

