Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.31

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.31 and traded as high as C$36.45. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$36.37, with a volume of 65,526 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTE. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.31.
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
