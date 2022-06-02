WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.52. 10,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 91,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.10 to C$3.90 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$435.99 million and a PE ratio of 27.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

