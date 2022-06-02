Windward (LON:WNWD) Trading 4.5% Higher

Windward Ltd. (LON:WNWD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.62). 13 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.50 ($1.55).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.86) target price on shares of Windward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.89.

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company in Israel and internationally. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solution provides real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions, a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem, and its impact on safety, security, finance, and business.

